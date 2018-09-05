Home Cities Chennai

Mission Silk Road: On a cycle trail to change mindsets

The team chose the route because it is cycle friendly, and they wanted to focus on developing countries that haven’t been spoken about

Published: 05th September 2018 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

Kesava Kirupa Dinakaran with Jerry Huang from China

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Nine countries, 80 days and 4,000 km. That’s what it took four kids —Kesava Kirupa Dinakaran (India), Magdalena Girasole (Germany), Jerry Huang (China) and Raghdan Al-Hennawi (Syria) — from United World Mahindra College, located 40 km away from Pune, to cover the Silk Road. They are now the youngest group to accomplish this feat. Of the four, Kesava Kirupa Dinakaran is from Chennai. “Through cycling we wanted to promote environmental sustainability. The motive was to break stereotypes between the Middle East and Central Asia and bring about cross-cultural understanding.

We interviewed the locals along the borders on the theme ‘Dream’. Stories were aplenty and it was an amazing experience. We’re writing stories in social media platforms to change the mindset about people living in these countries,” he says.

The trip from Turkey to China along the Silk Road began on May 26 and ended on August 31. The team chose the route because it is cycle friendly, and they wanted to focus on developing countries that haven’t been spoken about. On their way, they passed through Georgia, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

“We cycled 110 km a day, on an average. One had to be physically fit to enjoy the trip. So, I decided to prepare by going for long-distance cycling (100 km) along the ECR on Sundays. I hit the gym and followed a diet. It was strenuous and my body would hurt when I woke up the next day. This is my first professional trip,” he shares.

The 18-year-old carried a luggage of 5 kg. His bag had two shirts, two t-shirts, two jerseys, two cycling shorts and undergarments. He carried six to seven litres of water and refilled it along the journey. High-calorie snacks and cycling gears were a must. “I ate so many Snickers snack bar that I can’t eat it anymore,” he says.

Kesava is currently on a gap year and working on cycling projects to connect people across the world. He believes that these trips have tremendous potential in tapping unheard stories. The young cyclist has always been an unconventional kid. Academics and rote learning was never his cup of tea. He always wanted to travel across countries for social causes and the betterment of humanity. Grateful to his parents for being supportive in achieving his dreams, Kesava says, “Some of the major challenges were visa permits especially among seasonal borders and the legal aspects in travelling. Money and time should never be a problem.

The estimated the costs of our trip was about $45,000. Fortunately, our college was well-connected and we received sponsors from two Chinese companies. My next trip is from south India to north India. I hope to bring out the ethnic diversities and beauties of the country,” says Kesava, who plans to pursue a course in art and international development.

Memories

Passing through Kazakhstan, a local had advised us to take a newly built 170-km road to China in one day. We were cautioned there would be no food or water. As we traversed through the path, there was no sign of China despite completing the distance. The roads were pitch dark and it started pouring. Luckily, a Chinese truck driver passed by and told us in sign language that the road was 220 km-long. Somehow, we managed to go hitchhiking. We passed through a village. A lady in the neighbourhood offered us some space in her house, and food because we hadn’t eaten anything since breakfast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Silk Road Bicycle trip Cycling Kazakhstan Kesava Kirupa Dinakaran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt