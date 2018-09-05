Home Cities Chennai

MK Alagiri’s rally today, Stalin to meet MLAs on September 8

As all his attempts to get back into the party with certain conditions have turned futile, he has aired certain antagonistic remarks against Stalin before gradually toning down his barbs recently.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the writing on the wall being clear, MK Alagiri, elder brother of DMK president MK Stalin, is going to lead a peace rally here today (Wednesday) to pay homage to his father as well as to exhibit his might.

The rally has been planned more as a show of strength but it is not clear how big the turnout will be, given the subdued mood in the camp.

Stalin has sent out a clear and loud message to party men by sacking M Ravi, secretary of the Velachery area committee, for stepping into the Chennai airport to receive the former Union Minister who was ousted from the party when DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi was alive.

Alagiri has been keeping cards close to his chest despite coming out with frequent outbursts against his younger brother. He may spell out his next course of action if he continues to be denied re-entry into the party.

Asked whether he will come out with any significant announcement during the rally, Alagiri replied, “You all come tomorrow; I will tell you (what I am going to do) there.”

The rally will be taken out from near the Triplicane police station and culminate at Karunanidhi’s burial place on the premises of the Anna Square.

“We expect more than one lakh men to turn out for it,” hoped Alagiri.

Meanwhile, Stalin is learnt to be planning a brainstorming session for his party MLAs and MPs on September 8. The district secretaries of the party will also be participating in the meeting, party sources said.

If Alagiri decides to go full steam against him, then the main task of Stalin, who formally assumed the mantle of DMK on August 28, will be to keep flocks intact without giving his sibling an edge to poach.

