Mock tsunami drills in coastal villages near Kanchi today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tsunami drills are slated to take place in Kanathur Reddy Kuppam and Kadalur villages of Kancheepuram district on Wednesday.

District Collector S Ponniah has asked the villagers not to panic.

The national and state disaster management teams, fire and rescue teams, and police teams will be leading mock evacuation and rescue operations along with teams from government departments in the two villages.

The drills will be carried out assuming a tsunami triggered by an earthquake off the coast of Sumatra, measuring 9.3 on the Richter scale.