Home Cities Chennai

One lesson at a time

It was this passion to teach and make a difference that goaded her to join the two-year fellowship with Teach For India.

Published: 05th September 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

There are 10 teachers and 25 students at the centre  Debadatta Mallick

By Dia Rekhi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vedika Agarwal, a 24-year-old girl from Spurtank Road, Chetpet knows the importance of a good teacher in a student’s life. In school, she loved studying Math but soon began to loathe the subject because added to her dipping grades, she felt her teacher didn’t like her. But all this changed when she got a new Math teacher who reignited her love for the subject.

“She encouraged me and didn’t put me down even though at that point I was not good at Math. And slowly, my grades began improving and I started being among the toppers in class. I realised that I do well in subjects where teachers made a connect with students and were passionate about their subject,” she says.

It was this passion to teach and make a difference that goaded her to join the two-year fellowship with Teach For India. Little did she know that she would soon meet the “purpose of her life” — the children whom she taught at the school as part of the Fellowship.

“They are the purpose of my life,” she said. “I knew well before my Fellowship was done in 2017 that I wanted to continue teaching the children and that is what made me set up the community centre Yein Udaan. I have always been struck by the lack of opportunities. I have been sensitive to the challenges of poverty. I recognise my privilege and thank God for it but I feel it is unfair not to share those opportunities.”

Children at Yein Udaan are aged between 9 and 11 and attend classes after school where they learn everything from value education to jazz, theatre, kathak, carnatic music, guitar, art apart from being tutored for their homework, story sessions in English and polishing their computer skills. Currently, there are 10 teachers who take classes for 25 students.

“I always tell people I am raising a pack of soldiers. My kids don’t walk, they march. And attending my class is like a bootcamp. And that is because I hold my kids to very high standards,” she says.
Working with children from lesser-privileged backgrounds can often be an emotionally draining experience but Agarwal says it does not affect her like it used to initially.

“Their status quo becomes your reality. The hardest part of my job is dealing with the disappointment when a kid slips up. When they lose their way despite all the effort you put in to ensure they make good choices.”

But even when they lose their way, Vedika does not give up. Like a true teacher, she guides them through dialogue and conversation, and nudges them ever so lightly to ensure they get on track, not because of something she said but because they realise they want to.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age