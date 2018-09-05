ONGC introduces smart classrooms in Presidency College

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five classrooms of the Department of Geology in Presidency College have turned to smart classrooms with financial support from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) — Cauvery Basin, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

ONGC has offered Rs 8.09 lakh to the department. The classrooms have projectors, screens, ceiling mount kits, HDMI Cables, almirahs, laptops, PA systems, electrical accessories, and their installation. The smart classrooms will enable the department to adopt modern and effective multimedia-based teaching methodologies.

In the last seven financial years, ONGC has spent more than Rs 30 crore on CSR programmes in Tamil Nadu and contributed Rs 2,364 crore as royalty and VAT to Tamil Nadu state’s exchequer. ONGC also provides support for the welfare of most deserving sections of the society through its special component plans and scholarship schemes.