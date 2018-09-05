Southern Railways to operate special trains to Velankanni

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To clear the extra rush in view of festivals, Southern Railways to operate special trains between Tambaram and Velankanni.

According to an official statement, Tambaram–Velankanni Suvidha Special train will leave Tambaram at

5 pm on September 5 and would reach Velankanni at 10.10 am on the next day.

Similarly, the Velankanni–Tambaram Special fare special train would leave Velankanni at 11.45 pm, on September 6 and reach Tambaram at 10.45 the next day.

The train will stop at Nagappattinam, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuturai, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Thirupadripulyur, Villupuram, Tindivanam and Chengalpattu.

