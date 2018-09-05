Under permanent police protection

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On August 31, 15-year-old Karthik was seated inside the Secretariat Colony police station wondering why he was brought there. A few minutes later, Balamurugan, the Ayanavaram Assistant Commissioner of Police, with a choking voice, informed the boy that his mother had been murdered. Karthik broke down. He lost his only hope. His father had died 10 years ago. But sometimes, goodness and help comes from the most unexpected quarters.

The ACP on Monday along with his wife Kala Rani,15-year-old son Vishal studying in class 8, and daughter Jeeva Sri studying in class 2, met the boy and offered to be his guardians. “Though we cannot legally adopt him, we will sponsor his education and everything else required for him. For now, he is admitted to a children’s home in Raja Annamalaipuram and is studying in class 8 in a nearby school,” said the officer.

On August 31 midnight, Secretariat Colony police station received a call that a woman was murdered by her neighbour. “As in any murder case, I visited the spot and conducted inquiries and informed the police to call the son to inform him about the news. The next day, as I entered the station, I saw the boy seated on the chair staring at the roof. He walked up to my table.

I had to break the news of his mother’s death. Though, I could not tell him anything the same day. I returned home but had a sleepless night. I informed my wife and we decided to foster the boy,” he said.

The entire family bought clothes, books and other necessary items for him and dropped him at the hospital. The officer said that from now he would be the point of contact for any decisions regarding Karthik’s life.

On August 31, Karthik’s mother, Parimala, was alone at her house on the first floor when her neighbour from the ground floor came to her house and tried to make sexual advances. When she refused, he was angry. They both got into a verbal duel. In a fit of rage, he stabbed her ten times and tried to escape,” said a police source.

Hearing screams, the neighbours rushed to the spot and found Parimala dead. They immediately informed the police who arrived and recovered the body, which was sent to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. A few hours later, the police arrested the suspect Surya.

“Parimala lived alone and her 15-year-old son who studied in a boarding school in the city would visit her often. Recently, Surya’s mother Bagyalakshmi had a fight with Parimala and on Friday the man had come to Parimala’s house and picked up a fight and later tried to make sexual advances,” said a police officer.

The police suspect the accused is under the influence of drugs. A case has been registered. Meanwhile, Surya has been remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court.