Chennai: AAIS school inaugurates New school campus at Injambakkam 

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Injambakkam campus of the Akshar Arbol International School (AAIS) was inaugurated yesterday. Students, parents and teachers sat in the open auditorium on Teachers’ Day, and chattered excitedly amongst themselves.

The chief guest for the event was Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu. In his speech, he said, “I remember when, as a student of eighth standard, my teacher would say that if wealth is lost, you lose nothing. If health is lost, you lose something, but if character is lost, everything is lost. If India is to become a vishwaguru, we have to build citizens with character.”

Mylapore MLA and head of the school advisory board, R Natraj addressed the audience, “This campus was not made by bricks and mortar, rather, with passion, dedication and commitment. The idea is not to fill the classrooms to maximum capacity, rather, to deliver high quality programme for the growth of the students.”

The school follows International Baccalaureate-dictated Primary Years and Middle Years Programme. With two other campuses at West Mambalam and T Nagar, the educational philosophy followed by schools implementing this programme is to create learners that are fit to be members of the global community.

Chairman of the school’s governing board, R Subaramanian, guest of honour R Ramadorai, chairperson, governing body of Tata Consultant of Social Services and many others were present.