Chennai: An awareness drive on sexual health

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the rising incidents of sexual abuse against women, especially young girls, Dr T Kamaraj and Dr Jeyarani Kamaraj of World Association of Sexology (WAS) emphasised the need to make sex education compulsory in schools of Tamil Nadu, at the week-long celebration of World Sexual Health Day.

Recalling various incidents of sexual assault on women, including the recent gang rape of a 11-year-old hearing impaired girl by 17 men, and the case of a woman who poisoned her two kids following an extra-marital affair, the couple talked about the increasing rate of teenage pregnancy due to sexual exploitation of adolescent girls.

"Poor economic condition is the main reason resulting in sexual exploitation," said Dr Jeyarani Kamaraj. The couple said the WAS, which will be celebrating its 40th anniversary, will partner with the Indian Institute of Sexual Medicine to hold an exhibition from September 7- September 9 on sexual health and fertility issues among men and women to mark World Sexual Health Day.

The expo, during which free consultation would be given by experts on male infertility, infertility, low sperm count, erectile dysfunction and pre-mature ejaculation. It also includes a campaign to collect one million signature, formation of a human chain and a seminar for medical experts.

“The theme for this year’s World Sexual Health Day, being celebrated with a host of events across the world by the WAS, is ‘Sexual Health, Sexual Rights-Fundamental for Well being,’’ they said.