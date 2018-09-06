Concrete slabs found twice on MRTS tracks, Railways suspect local mischief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After concrete slabs were found twice on railway tracks in the last few days, Railways ADGP Sylendra Babu inspected the Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS) stations on Wednesday.

On Sunday, a loco pilot who drove the Velachery-Beach suburban train stopped the train after he heard a loud noise from the wheels when the train was between Velachery and Perungudi. They found cement concrete slabs on the tracks and as the train passed through it the slabs were broken to pieces.

When informed, railway police inspected the tracks and registered a case. Though they ruled out the possibilities of a sabotage, the Railways issued caution to loco pilots to operate trains at a limited speed. On Tuesday evening, another loco pilot of Velachery-Beach train spotted a concrete slab on the tracks between Taramani and Perungudi stations. As the driver applied emergency brake, the wheels ran over on the slabs making a loud noise.

Acting on this, Railway ADGP Sylendra Babu and other higher officials inspected the MRTS track between Taramani and Velachery, on foot. The top officials have asked the Railways to close the sidewalls along the track.

The police suspect that locals from nearby areas would have placed the concrete slabs on the tracks. Police also increased vigil along the tracks round the clock. With 96 services a day, about one lakh passengers commute between Beach and Velachery.

