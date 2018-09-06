Home Cities Chennai

Sholinganallur sees big jump in voter population

The Sholinganallur Assembly constituency witnessed the highest population influx in Tamil Nadu in the last seven years.

Published: 06th September 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Sholinganallur Assembly constituency witnessed the highest population influx in Tamil Nadu in the last seven years. According to official draft electoral list released on September 1, the number of voters has risen to 6.07 lakh now as against 3.4 lakh in the 2011 Assembly elections. This is despite removal of about 17,000 voters from the 2016 voter list.

This means that 2.67 lakh voters resettled in the constituency, which is the fastest and highest migration in the state.

According to the 2011 census, the state has 75 per cent of population as its voters. If one goes by this data, the population of Sholinganallur reached about 7.5 lakh, making it one of the most densely populated places in Tamil Nadu.

The constituency covers areas under Perungudi and Sholingnallur Corporation zones and seven village panchayats in the St. Thomas Mount block. The surge in population is mainly attributed to migration of slum-dwellers from core areas of Chennai city to Ezhil Nagar (Kannagi Nagar), Semmanjeri and Perumbakkam areas, and rampant increase in new buildings along the Rajiv Gandhi Road (OMR).

More than 25 per cent of voters reside in Kannagi Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Semmanjeri and Perumbakkam slum board tenements, revealed the voter list.  

In early 2000, the state government proposed a large-scale housing projects for slum-dwellers on the outskirts city in Okkiyam Thuraipakkam and Semmanjeri along the Rajiv Gandhi Road, mainly due to better ground water and road connectivity.

Though Kannagi Nagar, which was once touted as one of biggest slum resettlement areas in South Asia, miserably failed on account of loss of livelihood of tenements, the government has continued its decision to shift the people to the multi-storeyed slum clearance apartments.   

The large-scale migration has led to reduction in the number of voters in Chennai district by nearly three lakh since 2016. However, revenue officials deployed in voters enumeration works said, “Newly migrated population has been distributed across Pallikaranai, Madipakkam, Kovilampakkam, Puzhuthivakkam, Jalladampettai and Vengaivasal villages.

The rise in number of voters cannot be fully attributed to slum resettlements. Availability of ground water may also have led to new buildings,” said a senior official.

2.67 lakh
Voters have resettled in the  Sholinganallur constituency, which is the fastest and highest migration in the State. If calculated based on 2011 census, its population has reached about 7.5 lakh,
making it one of the most densely populated places in Tamil Nadu

Figuring it out

  • According to the official draft electoral list released on September 1, the number of voters in Sholinganallur constituency has risen to 6.07 lakh from 3.4 lakh in the 2011 Assembly elections
  • The constituency covers areas under Perungudi and Sholingnallur Corporation zones and seven village panchayats in the St Thomas Mount block
  • The rise in population has been mostly attributed to migration of slum-dwellers from core areas of Chennai city to places such as Ezhil Nagar (Kannagi Nagar), Semmanjeri and Perumbakkam areas
  • Rampant construction of new buildings along the Rajiv Gandhi Road (OMR) has also been cited as one of the reasons for the rise
Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt