Home Cities Chennai

This Chennai institute is ‘Bar’ring the conventional classroom

Nallasamy, who has been in the beverage industry for 32 years, has watched this sector tide over rough times and evolve.

Published: 06th September 2018 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

Nallasamy, founder of Chennai Institute of Bartending  Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Strobe lights, bar tools, stacks of glass bottles and colourful syrups. No, we are not at a bar, but in a classrom at a bar-tending institute. Every wall of the room has charts displaying the types of drinks, and stages of brewing — right from manufacturing at distilleries till the drink gets bottled. We’re at the Chennai Institute of Bartending in Thiruvanmiyur, which is run by Nallasamy. The institute was first set up on TTK road, 10 years back.

Nallasamy, who has been in the beverage industry for 32 years, has watched this sector tide over rough times and evolve. “I completed my Restaurant and Counter Service course in Trichy in the 1990s. Back then we had only a one-year course. A three-year course was introduced after 1993. Other options included hospitality courses, front office jobs and housekeeping. Classes on bartending were a small portion of the syllabus. The subject would be wrapped up in just two days. It was still in the nascent stages,” says Nalla.

Cocktails and dreams

Nalla was always actively involved in catering services. But the functioning of the bar counters disturbed him. He decided to set up his own institute. “We struggled to get even one student in the beginning. Eventually, with changing times, people started signing up for bartending courses. Now, hotel management and catering institutes invite us for demo sessions. This is an additional skill that adds value to the resume of students. Over the last eight years, the industry has been booming with opportunities,” explains Nalla while his boys flip bottles and practice for their next practical session.

Contrary to popular belief, the industry offers ways to be creative at the bar counter. The twisting, the spinning, and turning of slender bottles is an art that students can become a specialist in. As far as jobs are concerned, many students prefer freelancing opportunities over a full-fledged job, which is the advantage of taking up this course.

Nalla offers theory sessions that involve presentations, and also practical sessions. The batch is divided in two — morning and evening — with about 20 students in each. Weekends are often spent at parties for an on-the-job exposure. “Age is just a number. Like how whiskey matures with age, the older, the better a person’s interest towards the subject. I’ve been lucky enough to take a few batches to local distilleries. They must be well versed and graduate to become connoisseurs.

From weddings and bachelor parties to birthdays, bartenders are much sought after. Many patrons have a favourite bartender. We also offer a mobile service which has a bar counter with equipment set up inside a van. We have already got one booking for next year,” says Nalla. Their charges depend on the number of people at a party.

Art of mixology and flair

The institute offers a three-month certificate course in bartending. After completion of the course, every student receives a certificate, which is recognised by selective local and international cruises. “Students will learn about the basics of every drink and what goes into its making in the first month. After which there are two main subjects which can be completed in one month. Mixology is the art of preparing mocktails and cocktails with different proportions of syrups and condiments. Flair bartending is performing shows by flipping a maximum of three bottles. All these together form the professional bartending course.”

An advanced course prepares students for stock handling, bar management, training workers, and taking care of the whole unit single-handedly. There is also a course for women called domestic bartending. Women are taught to host house parties. There is a course for children under 18 years of age, which involves mocktail preparations only. Nalla will open another institute for bartending in Trichy next month.

Flair bartending

It is the practice of bartenders entertaining guests, clientele and audience with the manipulation of bar tools and bottles in dazzling ways. Used occasionally in cocktail bars, the action requires skills associated with jugglers using a maximum of three bottles.

Quick five out of 30 styles

● The drop
● Back on the handle-cradle
● Flat behind the back
● Double behind the back
● Flat from behind the back
Chennai Institute of Bartending, 109/38/ ECR, Near RTO signal,Thiruvanmiyur.
For details call: 09841885504

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bar-tending institute Thiruvanmiyur Chennai Institute of Bartending Nallasamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt