‘Thrashed’ student sustains fracture

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A class 5 student of a government middle school at Madurantakam suffered a hand fracture after his headmistress allegedly hit him for not completing his homework on Tuesday.

The 10-year-old victim returned home from the Government Middle School around 4 pm and immediately fell asleep in his house. “He woke up around 7.30 pm and complained of hand pain. Finding that he was running temperature, we rushed him to the hospital where we found bruises in his hands and head.

The doctor referred us to the government Chengalpattu hospital where, after a scan was taken, we were informed that he sustained hand injures,” said a relative of the victim who spoke to Express over the phone.

The family further said that on Tuesday the boy was seated in his class when the headmistress came for a surprise inspection. “She found the boy had not completed his homework and started hitting him with a wooden stick,” the relative added.

Fearing that his parents would also scold him, he remained silent and went to sleep. It was only when the parents found him running temperature the entire incident came to light.

The family members also claimed that complaints of students being physically abused had been aired before and they had staged protests, but no action had been taken as yet.

The victim’s father is a daily labourer and mother a homemaker. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Chengalpattu.

The family has lodged a police complaint and further investigations are on. When contacted, the Chief Educational Officer of Kancheepuram said an inquiry would be conducted into the matter.