Home Cities Chennai

Two car thieves arrested after ramming vehicle into median during chase

Two men allegedly involved in stealing cars were arrested after police chased and nabbed them near Thiruvanmiyur on Tuesday night.

Published: 06th September 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men allegedly involved in stealing cars were arrested after police chased and nabbed them near Thiruvanmiyur on Tuesday night. The duo banged the median in an attempt to escape from police. The police said, “Thenmozhi (32), a resident of Thiruvanmiyur, parked her car outside her house on Monday.

When she come out on Tuesday morning to take her car, she found it missing. Then, she lodged a complaint with the Thiruvanmiyur police. On Tuesday night, we got a tip-off that the car was seen crossing Kottivakkam. The traffic police on the spot tried to block the car but the driver sped ahead in a zig-zag way and rammed the car into the median near Devi Hotel on the East Coast Road.”

The police nabbed the suspects and handed them over to the Thiruvanmiyur police. The accused were identified as Ayyanar and Saran from Besant Nagar. The duo confessed to  stealing the car. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt