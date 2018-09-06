Two car thieves arrested after ramming vehicle into median during chase

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men allegedly involved in stealing cars were arrested after police chased and nabbed them near Thiruvanmiyur on Tuesday night. The duo banged the median in an attempt to escape from police. The police said, “Thenmozhi (32), a resident of Thiruvanmiyur, parked her car outside her house on Monday.

When she come out on Tuesday morning to take her car, she found it missing. Then, she lodged a complaint with the Thiruvanmiyur police. On Tuesday night, we got a tip-off that the car was seen crossing Kottivakkam. The traffic police on the spot tried to block the car but the driver sped ahead in a zig-zag way and rammed the car into the median near Devi Hotel on the East Coast Road.”

The police nabbed the suspects and handed them over to the Thiruvanmiyur police. The accused were identified as Ayyanar and Saran from Besant Nagar. The duo confessed to stealing the car. They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.