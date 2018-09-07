250 kg gutka products seized at Koyambedu, three arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the gutka scam has been hitting the headlines, the Chennai police arrested three men for smuggling the banned tobacco products in a private bus from Bengaluru to Chennai on Thursday.

“Based on a tip-off that gutka products were being smuggled from Karnataka into Chennai, the police surveillance was increased. Around 5 am, a private bus arrived near the Rohini Theatre at Koyambedu. Three men were unloading the parcels from the top of the bus and loading them into a mini-truck. On suspicion we checked the vehicle,” said an investigation officer.

The police team seized around 250 kg of gutka from the truck filled with banned tobacco products.

The Koyambedu police arrested three men, Jalum Singh (29), Narayan Singh (31) and Rawath Singh (33), all natives of Madhya Pradesh. The trio confessed to smuggling gutka products from Karnataka. Further investigations are on.