Home Cities Chennai

Airport to house multiplex with multi-level car parking

Passengers flying from and landing at the Chennai airport will now have something to cheer about as the airport will have a retail and cinema multiplex along with multi-level car parking.

Published: 07th September 2018 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Airport (File | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Passengers flying from and landing at the Chennai airport will now have something to cheer about as the airport will have a retail and cinema multiplex along with multi-level car parking.

Airport director G Chandramouli said that 4.25 acres of land has been demarcated in two parcels for constructing multi-level car parking and commercial facilities. The parcels are located on either flank of the airport Metro station, between Metro viaduct and airport terminal building.

Besides resolving the parking woes in the airport by accommodating nearly 2,000 vehicles, the multi-level car parking (MLCP) will also have retail and cinema multiplex of approximately 2,38,100 sq ft with a large food and beverage component as well as 35,678 sq ft of transit hotel facility.

The retail occupancy will be positioned to serve the needs of arriving and departing passengers as well as to serve as a community mall or multiplex for residential localities situated in the vicinity of airport complex.

Besides the hotel facility with 59 keys and associated business and food and beverage facilities will be placed on the landscaped roof of the West block.The commercial area will include banks and ATMs.

For film buffs
The multi-level car parking (MLCP) will have retail and cinema multiplex of approx, 2,38,100 sq ft with a large food and beverage component as well as a transit hotel facility

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality