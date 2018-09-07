Airport to house multiplex with multi-level car parking

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Passengers flying from and landing at the Chennai airport will now have something to cheer about as the airport will have a retail and cinema multiplex along with multi-level car parking.

Airport director G Chandramouli said that 4.25 acres of land has been demarcated in two parcels for constructing multi-level car parking and commercial facilities. The parcels are located on either flank of the airport Metro station, between Metro viaduct and airport terminal building.

Besides resolving the parking woes in the airport by accommodating nearly 2,000 vehicles, the multi-level car parking (MLCP) will also have retail and cinema multiplex of approximately 2,38,100 sq ft with a large food and beverage component as well as 35,678 sq ft of transit hotel facility.

The retail occupancy will be positioned to serve the needs of arriving and departing passengers as well as to serve as a community mall or multiplex for residential localities situated in the vicinity of airport complex.

Besides the hotel facility with 59 keys and associated business and food and beverage facilities will be placed on the landscaped roof of the West block.The commercial area will include banks and ATMs.

For film buffs

The multi-level car parking (MLCP) will have retail and cinema multiplex of approx, 2,38,100 sq ft with a large food and beverage component as well as a transit hotel facility