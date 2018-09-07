Law Minister reiterates government intent to release assassination convicts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Law Minister CVe Shanmugam on Thursday reiterated that the releasing of all seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case was the wish of the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa, and the present government too had the intent.

“The SC gave certain directions today. The State will thoroughly study the verdict and the Chief Minister will take further steps in consultations with legal experts,” Shanmugam told reporters here.

In this connection, the minister also recalled that the State government had put in strong arguments before the SC that State government had powers to release these convicts.