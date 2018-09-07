Home Cities Chennai

New premises of IAS academy inaugurated

But you don’t have that baggage; you are products of India,” he said, wishing new officers who studied in the academy.

(From L) Former union minister and president of TMC party G K Vasan, former president Pranab Mukherjee and senior Kingmakers IAS Academy official Sathyashree Boominathan at the inaugural event of new premises of Kingmakers IAS Academy in city | nakshatra krishnamoorthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Civil servants form the most important organ of justice and its implementation, said former President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurating new premises of Kind Makers IAS Academy at Anna Nagar, through video-conference from Kalaivanar Arangam on Thursday.

He said that civil servants had the responsibility of running the country, maintaining order and dispensing justice to the common people. “About 1.3 million people, who use 200 languages and dialects, are one. You must preserve this India by protecting these people,” he said adding that tremendous responsibility lay on young officers.

Speaking to aspiring Indian Foreign Service aspirants, he said that they would symbolise the entire country by being ambassadors.

“I get spirited by seeing the eyes of young civil servants. I feel inspired when I see aspiring officers. Because as a youngster, I had the baggage of living in colonial India. When I studied history in school, 40 per cent was British history. But you don’t have that baggage; you are products of India,” he said, wishing new officers who studied in the academy.

