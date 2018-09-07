One killed, 2 injured as car hits bike-borne trio

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man, who was riding a motorbike along with his two friends, was killed after a car rammed their vehicle at Uttukottai on Wednesday night.

Police said, Mani, 50, who worked as a cook, was riding along with two of his friends- Darani and Sathish. “The trio were returning home and as they reached near Mettu Street in Uthukottai a speeding car rammed their motorbike killing Mani on the spot,” said a police source.

A group of villagers rushed them Darani and Sathish to the government hospital where they are undergoing treatment. The Pennalurpet police have registered a case and are searching for the car involved in the accident.