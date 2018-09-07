Pranab Mukherjee pays respects to M Karunanidhi at leader’s Gopalapuram residence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday visited the Gopalapuram residence of the late DMK president M Karunanidhi to pay his respects.

Mukherjee was received by DMK president MK Stalin and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi.

After paying respects to the DMK patriarch, who passed away on August 7, the former President said he had known the late leader since the 1970 and the nation had lost a great leader.

“I have come here just to pay my respects to the departed leader whom I knew since 1970,” Pranab told reporters.

He recalled, “And for almost 47-48 years I had been acquainted with him and many times I came to this house to see him.”