Woman sanitary worker sets self ablaze

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old domestic worker at the government leprosy hospital allegedly attempted to kill self by setting herself on fire on Thursday in the corporation-run hospital at Tondiarpet. According to the police, “S Lakshmi (58), a resident of Appaswamy Garden Road in Korukkupet, is a sanitary worker in the Corporation-run hospital for lepers in Tondiarpet.

Her husband died many years ago and her two sons did not seem to take care of her. She came to work on Thursday morning after 14 days leave. She was worried about her situation in the house and by 11 am, she immolated herself at the hospital premises. She was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital where she is being treated.”

The New Washermenpet police have registered a case and further investigations are on. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.