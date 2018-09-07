Home Cities Chennai

Woman sanitary worker sets self ablaze

A 58-year-old domestic worker at the government leprosy hospital allegedly attempted to kill self by setting herself on fire on Thursday in the corporation-run hospital at Tondiarpet.

Published: 07th September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old domestic worker at the government leprosy hospital allegedly attempted to kill self by setting herself on fire on Thursday in the corporation-run hospital at Tondiarpet. According to the police, “S Lakshmi (58), a resident of Appaswamy Garden Road in Korukkupet, is a sanitary worker in the Corporation-run hospital for lepers in Tondiarpet.

Her husband died many years ago and her two sons did not seem to take care of her. She came to work on Thursday morning after 14 days leave. She was worried about her situation in the house and by 11 am, she immolated herself at the hospital premises. She was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital where she is being treated.”

The New Washermenpet police have registered a case and further investigations are on. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Appaswamy Garden Road

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality