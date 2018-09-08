Home Cities Chennai

13 real-life heroes awarded by Apollo hospital's Prathap C Reddy

The award was given to 13 real-life heroes who have saved or preserved lives.

The second edition of ALERT Being awards was hosted by ALERT, an NGO working to ensure the ‘right to life’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr Prathap C Reddy, chairman of Apollo Group of Hospitals, and Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, the Prince of Arcot, gave away ALERT Being Awards 2018 to good samaritans who have contributed to the society by saving lives.

According to a press release, the second edition of awards hosted was by ALERT, an NGO working to ensure ‘right to life’. The award was given to 13 real-life heroes who have saved or preserved lives.

RJ Karunakaran, one of the awardees, started off a ‘100 toilets’ project in Gummidipoondi village after a little boy called on his radio programme to answer Karunakaran’s question, ‘What is the place he would like to visit at least once in his life?’, during a promo programme. The boy said that he would like to go to a proper bathroom at least once in his life.

Prathap C Reddy launched ALERT VoICE, a mobile app to alert first respondents like ambulance services during road accidents or other medical emergencies.

The application will show ambulances available in and around the accident site, and the user can select the service accordingly. The app is supported by United Way of Chennai, Royal Sundaram, and Wellington Trust. Apollo Hospital is the medical partner. The ALERT VoICE app is available in Play Store.

An app for emergencies

