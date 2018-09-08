Apollo Hospitals directed to submit CCTV footage during Jayalalitha's treatment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Arumughaswamy Commission has asked Apollo Hospitals to submit the CCTV footage recorded at the hospital premises when the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa, was undergoing treatment.

On Friday Apollo Hospitals chief operating officer Subbiah Viswanathan appeared before the probe panel which has been probing into the circumstances that led to Jayalalithaa’s death.

Finding a few discrepancies between the press notes released by the hospital and the hospital records on her health condition, the Commission queried on whose instructions the press notes were issued.

Jayalalithaa underwent treatment at Apollo Hospitals between September 22 and December 5, 2016.