Chennai

Cases against 45 railway staff for protest

Published: 08th September 2018 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

Railways

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after four Southern Railway employees attached to Perambur loco workshop were dismissed from service for barging into the office of the Chief Workshop Manager, city police have registered a case against 45 members under five sections of the IPC.

The members were booked for voluntarily causing hurt, for wrongful confinement and for causing threat of injury to public servant. A senior police officer said, “We are investigating how many contract staff were present.”

On Monday, a group of workers from the Perambur loco works, who reportedly belonged to the All India SC/ST Railway Employees Association allegedly gheraoed the chief workshop manager Arun Devaraj demanding allocation of posts of their choice.

According to sources, the members forcibly entered the chamber and protested for more than an hour, when certain properties were also damaged. In the melee, the members got into a verbal altercation with the top official and threatened him. Subsequently, the Railway Board, the apex body of the Railways, has reportedly ordered dismissal of four employees.

