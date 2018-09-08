Home Cities Chennai

Cops arrest 3 for placing concrete slabs on track

The students were said to be under the influence of drugs.

CHENNAI: Three students of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in the age group of 16-17, were arrested and sent to the juvenile home on Friday for allegedly putting concrete slabs on the railway tracks between Taramani and Velachery.

According to police sources, on Friday, a loco pilot, who drove the Velachery-Beach MRTS train, stopped the train after he heard a loud noise from the wheels when the train was between Velachery and Perungudi. The inspection revealed that cement concrete slabs were found on the tracks and as the train passed through them, the slabs were broken to pieces.

When informed, the railway police inspected the tracks and registered a case. Though they ruled out the possibilities of a sabotage, the Railways issued a caution to loco pilots to operate trains at a limited speed.
On Monday, Railway ADGP Sylendra Babu inspected the spot. On the same day around 8.30 pm, another loco pilot of the Velachery-Beach train spotted a concrete slab on the tracks between Taramani and Perungudi stations. As the driver applied emergency brakes, the wheels ran over on the slabs making a loud noise.

The Egmore Railway Police have registered a case. The inquiry revealed that three minor boys took a bath in the water tank near the tracks when the incidents happened.

Further investigations led to the arrest of three boys who allegedly put the concrete slabs on the tracks to steal the iron rods for money. The students were said to be under the influence of drugs.

