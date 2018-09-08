DMK MLAs, district leaders to hold crucial meet today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The principal opposition party, DMK, is going to hold a crucial meeting of its legislators and district secretaries here on Saturday (September 8) to discuss the future course of the party and take stock of the situation following dissident leader MK Alagiri’s peace rally on September 5.

Party president MK Stalin will chair the meeting, the first after he formally assumed the mantle, in which MLAs, MPs and district secretaries will be taking part.

Concerned about Alagiri’s possible bid to poach on legislators and office-bearers, Stalin is expected to touch the issue at the meeting.

“Keeping the flock intact is a key task cut out for our leader because Alagiri may try to lure MLAs and party functionaries. He will touch this issue at the meeting,” a senior party leader said.

Another issue to figure in the agenda of the meeting is bringing the sidelined veteran leaders back into the party fold by engaging them in party activities. This is considered to be useful for strengthening the party’s base, he added.

Fund collection for the next Lok Sabha elections will also be discussed at the meeting. The party has already begun efforts to mobilise as much money as it can in several parts of the State. The newly-elected treasurer Durai Murugan will be entrusted with the task of filling the coffers. Other organisational issues may also be taken up for discussion at the meeting.