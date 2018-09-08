Home Cities Chennai

DMK MLAs, district leaders to hold crucial meet today

Party president MK Stalin will chair the meeting, the first after he formally assumed the mantle, in which MLAs, MPs and district secretaries will be taking part.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The principal opposition party, DMK, is going to hold a crucial meeting of its legislators and district secretaries here on Saturday (September  8) to discuss the future course of the party and take stock of the situation following dissident leader MK Alagiri’s peace rally on September 5.

Party president MK Stalin will chair the meeting, the first after he formally assumed the mantle, in which MLAs, MPs and district secretaries will be taking part.

Concerned about Alagiri’s possible bid to poach on legislators and office-bearers, Stalin is expected to touch the issue at the meeting.

“Keeping the flock intact is a key task cut out for our leader because Alagiri may try to lure MLAs and party functionaries. He will touch this issue at the meeting,” a senior party leader said.
Another issue to figure in the agenda of the meeting is bringing the sidelined veteran leaders back into the party fold by engaging them in party activities. This is considered to be useful for strengthening the party’s base, he added.

Fund collection for the next Lok Sabha elections will also be discussed at the meeting. The party has already begun efforts to mobilise as much money as it can in several parts of the State. The newly-elected treasurer Durai Murugan will be entrusted with the task of filling the coffers. Other organisational issues may also be taken up for discussion at the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality