Home Cities Chennai

Go on buildings of educational institutes stayed

Following this, the proceedings invoked under the TN Town and Country Planning Act were set aside in all the cases.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has stayed the operation of a GO, dated June 14 last, of the Housing and Urban Development department secretary, directing that all buildings of educational institutions constructed prior to January 1, 2011 in a non-plan area must apply for concurrence to the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP).

Justice S S Sundar granted the injunction while passing interim orders on a petition from the All India Private Educational Institutions Association, by its State general secretary K Palaniyappan of Saligramam, on Friday.

The main prayer of the petitioner is to declare the June 14 GO and the consequential order dated June 25 of the School Education secretary as illegal and unconstitutional and inconsistent with the legislative domain conferred under Articles 243 (g), 243 (w), 243ZD read with Article 40 of the Constitution.

According to petitioner, most of the educational institutions, which were functioning in non-plan area, had applied to the local body for planning permission and got them approved. The government, however, at a later stage started issuing lock & seal notices to all member institutions of the petitioner association, by  invoking sections 56 and 57 of the TN Town and Country Planning Act.

All the consequential actions of  government were challenged before the HC and on various occasions, the court had settled the legal proposition that a planning permission issued by a competent authority cannot be said to be invalid, unless otherwise it is cancelled or revised in a manner known to law.

Following this, the proceedings invoked under the TN Town and Country Planning Act were set aside in all the cases.

While so, the government now in an indirect manner has issued the impugned June 14 GO stating that the buildings of the educational institutions constructed prior to January 1, 2011 in non- plan areas must apply for concurrence to the Directorate of Town and Country Planning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality