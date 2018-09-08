Home Cities Chennai

NEET failure behind girl’s suicide?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A first-year engineering student allegedly killed herself in her house at Selaiyur on Thursday.
Police said the girl wanted to pursue MBBS, but finally joined engineering since she had failed twice in the newly introduced National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET).

Investigators said they were probing the reasons for the suicide, including the depression over inability to join the MBBS.

Police said Angeline Shruthi had appeared twice for NEET and failed. “Depressed over this, her parents finally admitted her in a BE course in a private engineering college at Navallur.”

The girl was pursuing her first-year ECE. “On Thursday afternoon, she had a fight with her parents and locked herself inside her bedroom. In the evening, her father knocked the door and when Shruthi did not respond, he broke open the door only to find her dead,” added the source.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital but doctors declared brought dead. Further enquiries werre on.
If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

NEET Suicide

