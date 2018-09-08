Pause. Think. Start-up

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just do it before you forget! I wanted to document the 15 years of emotional journey I went through as a first-generation entrepreneur. More than comics, I’m inclined towards writing. Probably this is the right opportunity to begin with,” says city-based Karthik Kumar. He has many avatars — stand-up comic, entrepreneur, actor, speaker, and now a writer. His most cherished role is being the founder of Evam, an arts-based entrepreneurship.

Karthik has now penned and released his debut book, Don’t Startup, on entrepreneurship, using his experience with Evam as a reference. He recounts the journey of going into an unknown area, and the challenges posed in his voyage of business and self discovery.

“Back in 2003, we were amateur theatre enthusiasts and marketing postgraduates. We had no experience in the field of arts. Even when start-ups were at nascent stages, we founded Evam which was India’s first full-fledged theatre-based self-funded organisation. With no guidance, the fear of unknown obstacles bogs you down. This book highlights the emotional challenges and dilemma one would face. It’s like an emotional quotient manual for anybody who has started and wants to start.”

Being a thespian, Karthik has divided the book into acts one, two and three. Each one talks about different stages of start-up — the infancy, adolescent and coming-of-age years. Although the real-life experiences might hit you hard, there is a subtle element of humour that takes you along the chapters.

For Karthik, nothing gives an adrenaline rush like starting something new. Speaking about the crux and meaning behind the title, he says “I think this book will provoke the entrepreneurs inside you.

Entrepreneurial personalities are stubborn. You ask them not to do something and they will do it right away. This is not the first ‘don’t’ you will hear, so get used to this. It’s a warning, perhaps. Just start something today! That’s the best carbon print you can leave behind.”

The book was launched on September 6 at Six Degrees, Sathyam. Entrepreneurs discussed ups and downs of their journey in a panel discussion. (‘Don’t Startup’, published by Notion Press, is available on Amazon, Flipkart and bookstores for `249)