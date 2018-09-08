Home Cities Chennai

Three-day Chennai Japan Film Festival inaugurated

The three-day Chennai Japan Film Festival was inaugurated by the Consul General of Japan in Chennai, Kojiro Uchiyama on Thursday at the Tagore Film Centre.

The film festival was organised by the Consulate General of Japan in Chennai, The Japan Foundation, and the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation  D Sampath Kumar

By Express News Service

VK Jeyakodi, the additional chief secretary and commissioner of Land Administration of the Government of Tamil Nadu, was the chief guest, and actress Kutty Padmini was the guest of honour at the event.

The inauguration was followed by a screening of the Japanese film, ‘His Master’s Voice.’ The hall
was packed and many had to sit on the floor.

The film, set in the Edo period, revolves around a young boy, Sadakichi, who aspires to become a storyteller after meeting his neighbour, who was a former Rakugo storyteller.

The film ‘Neko Samurai’ was screened at 7 pm on Friday, and ‘Oshin’ is scheduled to be screened at 6 pm on Saturday. Entry for the festival is free and seats are available on a first come, first serve basis.

The event was organised by the Consulate General of Japan in Chennai, The Japan Foundation, and the Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF).

‘Oshin’ to be screened today
