Timings of Metro Rail services revised

With a frequency of 14 minutes, the first train from the Chennai Central station will depart at 5.47 am and at 5.56 am at the airport station.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 03:31 AM

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail has revised timings of train services from AG DMS to Airport, Chennai Central to Airport and Chennai Central to St Thomas Mount. The revised timings are effective from September 7, said an official statement from the CMRL.

The first train will start at the AG-DMS station at 5.59 am and at the airport station at 6.01 am. Similarly the last train will start at the airport station at 22.07 pm and at the AG DMS station at 22.05 pm. During non-rush hour, there will be a train once in 14 minutes and during rush hour, the frequency will be seven minutes.

