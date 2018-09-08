Timings of Metro Rail services revised

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail has revised timings of train services from AG DMS to Airport, Chennai Central to Airport and Chennai Central to St Thomas Mount. The revised timings are effective from September 7, said an official statement from the CMRL.

The first train will start at the AG-DMS station at 5.59 am and at the airport station at 6.01 am. Similarly the last train will start at the airport station at 22.07 pm and at the AG DMS station at 22.05 pm. During non-rush hour, there will be a train once in 14 minutes and during rush hour, the frequency will be seven minutes.

With a frequency of 14 minutes, the first train from the Chennai Central station will depart

at 5.47 am and at 5.56 am at the airport station.