Two employees nabbed for stealing goods worth Rs 30 Lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons from Rajasthan have been arrested for stealing electronic items worth Rs 30 lakh from the shop they worked in at Richie Street in Chindatripet.

Police said K Suresh Kumar, 18, and Dinaram, 23, from Rajasthan moved to the city two years ago and worked at the electronic shop in Chindatripet. On July 7, after the owner closed the shop and left home, the two men allegedly broke into the shop and decamped with laptops, pen drives and memory cards from the shop.

Based on a complaint, a special team was formed and the suspects were traced in Rajasthan. The team nabbed the suspects and brought them to Chennai and seized `30 lakh worth pen drives and memory cards from the duo. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.