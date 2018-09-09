Home Cities Chennai

10-year-old girl found dead on Kasimedu beach

Around 10 pm, she told her father that she would go and meet her mother. After the festival was over, the father searched for his daughter but she could be found nowhere.

Published: 09th September 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old girl, who went out for a temple festival on Friday, was found dead with injuries on the Kasimedu beach.

“The deceased, a resident of Singaravelar Street, went with her parents to the temple festival near the Kasimedu auction centre. Around 10 pm, she told her father that she would go and meet her mother. After the festival was over, the father searched for his daughter but she could be found nowhere. The family launched a search and lodged a complaint with the police,” said an investigation officer from the Kasimedu fishing harbour.

Around 11.30 pm, cousins of the victim found her body lying on the shore without clothes and injuries all over.

The girl was rushed to the  Government Stanley Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The family members alleged that the girl was raped and was thrown at the beach.

Consequently, fishermen staged a protest at the Ennore High Road at the Jeevarathinam Road Junction, claiming that the police were not taking the case seriously.

The police said that only after the postmortem, it could be ascertained whether the girl was raped and murdered or if she drowned in the sea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality