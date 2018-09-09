10-year-old girl found dead on Kasimedu beach

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old girl, who went out for a temple festival on Friday, was found dead with injuries on the Kasimedu beach.

“The deceased, a resident of Singaravelar Street, went with her parents to the temple festival near the Kasimedu auction centre. Around 10 pm, she told her father that she would go and meet her mother. After the festival was over, the father searched for his daughter but she could be found nowhere. The family launched a search and lodged a complaint with the police,” said an investigation officer from the Kasimedu fishing harbour.

Around 11.30 pm, cousins of the victim found her body lying on the shore without clothes and injuries all over.

The girl was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The family members alleged that the girl was raped and was thrown at the beach.

Consequently, fishermen staged a protest at the Ennore High Road at the Jeevarathinam Road Junction, claiming that the police were not taking the case seriously.

The police said that only after the postmortem, it could be ascertained whether the girl was raped and murdered or if she drowned in the sea.