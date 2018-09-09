Home Cities Chennai

BJP is running ‘electoral dictatorship’ in country: DMK

The resolution also said the DMK would not allow oppressive measures against those working for the Dravidian ideologies.

Newly-elected DMK president M K Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first meeting of the DMK’s MPs, MLAs and district secretaries after MK Stalin took charge as party president, which was held here on Saturday, launched a scathing attack on the BJP and accused it of running ‘electoral dictatorship’ for the past four years with a view to crushing the parliamentary democracy in the country.

The meeting also charged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was acting against Tamil Nadu on every count, thus jeopardising the interests of the State as a whole.

A lengthy resolution, adopted at the meeting chaired by Stalin, vowed to thwart the attempts of the BJP to ‘saffronise’ the entire country, besides resolving to take up field works required for defeating the ‘fascist BJP rule’.

The resolution also said the DMK would not allow oppressive measures against those working for the Dravidian ideologies.

