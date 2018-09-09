Home Cities Chennai

CB-CID to probe case ‘filed by deceased’

Justice P N Prakash ordered the transfer, while closing a criminal original petition from N Ashok Kumar on September 5 last.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has transferred two cases - one relating to a dead person, who happened to be an advocate in this case, filing an affidavit in the court in connection with a property and the other relating to use of Rs 1,000 stamp papers, which were not in use at the time of registration of the property.

The nature of the allegations in these cases appears to be very serious, in as much as the records relating to documents have been manipulated in the office of the Sub-Registrar and  have been followed with the creation of a sale deed with Rs 1,000 denomination stamp papers in document dated February 26, 1966, when the same was not introduced at all.

In addition, a bogus suit has been filed in the name of the complainant without his knowledge against the Sub-Registrar in Saidapet.

It was also brought to the notice of the High Court that the counsel, who had attested the vakalat and the affidavit for interim injunction in the bogus suit by name K Radha, had died and was not alive on the date when the vakalat and affidavit were attested. “Under such circumstances, this court is of the view that the interest of justice will be served, if all cases are transferred to the CB-CID,” the judge said.

The matter relates to a property measuring 3 acres and 56 cents on Kalki Krishnamurthy Salai in, Tiruvanmiyur, belonging to Kandasamy Gramani. He executed a will on December 7, 1960, in favour of his four sons and five daughters and the same was probated in 1972. Later, it came to light that some third parties tried to grab the property by forging documents and filing a case in the name of a dead person.

