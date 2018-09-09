Gang kidnaps suspect in share market cheating case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The police are on the look-out for a gang that allegedly kidnapped a 36-year-old stock broker from a car at Maduravoyal on Saturday morning.

Said an investigation officer, “Ganesh (36), a resident of Poonamallee, was working as a stock broker. He was a suspect in a share market cheating case in Karnataka and appeared before a court in Bengaluru on Friday. He returned to Chennai on Saturday morning and was travelling to Poonamallee in a car. When the car was near Maduravoyal on the Poonamallee High Road, a gang who came in another car blocked the vehicle and kidnapped Ganesh at knife-point”

The driver of the car alerted the Maduravoyal police and the information was passed on to Ganesh’s wife Nithyapriya.

“Ganesh was kidnapped from his car in Andhra Pradesh in 2017 and it came to light that he had staged the incident. The search for Ganesh is on,” said the officer. The police have collected the CCTV footage and further investigations are on.