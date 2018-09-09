Jeshwanth guides St Bede’s to victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on R Jeshwanth Shreeram’s unbeaten 98 St Bede’s defeated Nellai Nadar by nine wickets, in the final of the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam under-14 school tournament, held at Reddy’s Sumangali grounds, Medavakkam.

Brief scores: Final: Nellai Nadar MHSS 210 in 42.4 ovs (Gangadharan 113, Sakthi Arjun 36; S Mohamed Ali 4/48, P Vignesh 4/53) lost to St. Bede’s AIHSS 211/1 in 34 ovs (R Jeshwanth Shreeram 98 n.o, PL Harshavaradhan 70 n.o).

Lingan scalps five

M Lingan’s fifer paved the way for Lucas TVS RC to defeat DRBCCC Hindu College by four wickets in a Fourth Division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League.

Brief scores: IV Division: DRBCCC Hindu College 121 in 24 ovs (P Barath 4/30, Vel Murugan 3/5) lost to Lucas TVS RC 124/6 in 25.5 ovs (M Lingan 5/34).

Kalaiarasan takes 6 for 7 B Kalaiarasan’s six for seven helped Sakthi CC beat Suriya Polytechnic by ten wickets, in a Third Division match of the TNCA-Villupuram District Cricket Association league.

Brief scores: III Division: Suriya Polytechnic 93 in 24.4 ovs (B Kalaiarasan 6/7) lost to Sakthi CC 94/0 in 9.4 ovs (S Vijayan 51 n.o). Mahaveer CA 126/6 in 15 ovs (M Kumaresan 41, Parnathaman 3/19) bt Power Cricket Club 100/8 in 15 ovs.

Anthony stars in Seaways win

A Anthony Durairaj’s five for 16 propelled Seaways Shipping to beat Engine Factory, Avadi by seven wickets in the 15th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur District Cricket Association Trophy limited overs tournament.

Brief scores: Group B: Engine Factory Avadi 91 in 21.3 ovs (A Antony Durairaj 5/16) lost to Seaways Shipping 95/3 in 11.3 ovs (N Ganesh 38 n.o).

Sarathipriya sparkles

Sarathipriya helped Queen Mary’s edge past Ethiraj College by 19 runs in the Madras College League women’s cricket tournament.

Brief scores: Queen Mary’s College 112/6 in 16 ovs (Sarathipriya 51) bt Ethiraj College 93/3 in 16 ovs (Sarathipriya 4/12).