Home Cities Chennai

Milk products to be tested only in NABL-accredited laboratories

The Madras High Court has held that milk products produced by the dairy farms shall be tested only in NABL-accredited laboratories, as per the order of the Supreme Court.

Published: 09th September 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that milk products produced by the dairy farms shall be tested only in NABL-accredited laboratories, as per the order of the Supreme Court. For this purpose, the State shall provide adequate facilities, Justice S M Subramaniam said.

He was dismissing a batch of petitions from Hatsun Agro Product Ltd and Vijay Dairy & Farm Products Pvt. Ltd, which sought to direct Dairy Development Minister K T Rajenthra Balaji, the Animal Husbandry secretary, the Dairy Development Commissioner, the TN Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Ltd and others to restrain the authorities concerned from collecting samples of milk for testing.

Earlier, Advocate-General Vijay Narayan told the judge that as per the SC order, state-level and district-level steering committees were constituted for dealing with adulteration of milk products. Recording the submission, the judge said that the State had already issued GOs for the implementation of the SC order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality