Milk products to be tested only in NABL-accredited laboratories

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that milk products produced by the dairy farms shall be tested only in NABL-accredited laboratories, as per the order of the Supreme Court. For this purpose, the State shall provide adequate facilities, Justice S M Subramaniam said.

He was dismissing a batch of petitions from Hatsun Agro Product Ltd and Vijay Dairy & Farm Products Pvt. Ltd, which sought to direct Dairy Development Minister K T Rajenthra Balaji, the Animal Husbandry secretary, the Dairy Development Commissioner, the TN Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Ltd and others to restrain the authorities concerned from collecting samples of milk for testing.

Earlier, Advocate-General Vijay Narayan told the judge that as per the SC order, state-level and district-level steering committees were constituted for dealing with adulteration of milk products. Recording the submission, the judge said that the State had already issued GOs for the implementation of the SC order.