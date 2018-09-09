‘We are living in undeclared Emergency’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Condemning the arrest of five alleged Maoist sympathisers in Maharashtra and Thirumurugan Gandhi in the State, members of the Makkal Adhikaram criticised the Centre on the count.

Addressing media here on Saturday, Professor Anand Teltumbde, whose official Goa residence was raided by the Pune police in his absence, slammed the government for its high-handedness.

Speaking to Express, the professor of Goa Institute of Management (GIM) said that the day before his house was raided, he coincidentally flew to Mumbai along with his wife. “Next morning, my watchman called, saying that my house was being raided. Out of panic, my wife immediately flew back and I was not able to go due to some emergency. Though I have not been arrested, the incident has caused a damage to my reputation. Being a professor, after such the episode, facing the students and meeting people from the outside is slightly breaking my connection with them,” he added.

He recalled that throughout his life, he had been an activist and a leader and also a part of the democratic rights movement. He has also been the general secretary of the Committee for Protection of Democratic Rights (CPDR).