Chennai: Power to be shut for upkeep work tomorrow

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Tuesday from 9 am to 4pm in these following areas.

Villivakkam: Dever Street, Bala subramaniam Street, Red hills Road 1-5 Street, BharathiNagar – II Street, North high court colony, Station Road, Vellalar Street, Permal Kovil North and South Mada Street, Mettu Street, Rama Maindhram, Bazar Street, Thazakinaru, Ganthi Street, Samiyar Garden.

Chembarambakkam: Nazarathpet, Meppur, Varatharajapuram, Bangalore Trunk Road, Part of Chembarambakkam, Thirumazhisai, Part of Malayambakkam, Agaramel.

Tharamani: MGR Film City Road, Kazhikundram, CPT campus, Thiruveedhiamman Kovil Street.

Siruseri: Hiranandhini Appartments, Olympia apartments, Navallur Panchayat, Padur Panchayat, Kanathur Panchayat.

Velachery: Part of 100 feet Taramani link Road, Ayothya colony, Kokilam Street, Seethapathy Nagar, Rani Street, Murphydoss Road, Dhandapani Street, Shanthi Street, VGP avenue, 1,2,3 rd cross Road Gandhi Nagar, 1 Street main Road Gandhi Nagar.

Adyar (Gandhi Nagar): 3, 4th Main Road, 2, 3rd Crescent Park Road, 2 nd Cross Road.

Chetpet: RBI Quarters, P.H. Road, Door No.172 to 320 and 750 to 810, Dr. Gurusamy Road, Harrington Road one part, Harrington Road 10 & S. K. NAGAR : Moore Street, Mooker Nallamuthu Street.