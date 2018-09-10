Home Cities Chennai

‘It felt like the word lesbian was bad’

Thirty-one-year-old Archana Vijayan knew she was different when she was 13 years old.

Published: 10th September 2018 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Photo: Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Thirty-one-year-old Archana Vijayan knew she was different when she was 13 years old. At 21, she found that she was a lesbian and was trying to grapple with accepting her sexual orientation. In her first year of college, while flipping through the pages of a Tamil magazine, she learned the term lesbian. “It was an article that spoke about how this woman had made another woman a lesbian. It made me feel like the word lesbian was a bad one and I was extremely guilty because I was involved with a woman at that time,” she says. 

Archana spent extensive hours on the Internet connecting with people on chat rooms, online and support groups trying to understand more about what she was going through and how to cope. “College was the hardest period for me. I was studying in Coimbatore and I would get the most obnoxious text messages from people because the word spreads quickly. People would make vile statements like ‘You are a sinner’ and others would send messages full of unspeakable expletives. It scared me because I was concerned that this would escalate to physical violence. But, but thankfully nothing like that happened,” she recalls.

Archana came out to her family and friends in 2013. Ironically, it also happened to be the year the Supreme Court passed the judgment criminalising Section 377. “I was finally ready to accept that I was lesbian. I told my family, and it was not easy because my mother did not take it very well. Also, father had known this for five years and did not say anything.

Unfortunately, a year and a half later, Archana lost her father. 
“He was my silent supporter,” she says ruefully. “Things got harder at home because my mother was in denial. It took her five years to accept me the way I am.” But, things changed when Archana’s mother was made to watch an episode of a show that focussed on homosexuality. 

“Though she never said anything, she began reading about homosexuality and came in terms with it. She knows my girlfriend now and also walked the pride march in Chennai this year and enjoyed herself!” 
When asked about how the 377 verdict would change her life, Archana said it will help a lot of people who are struggling to come out. “The next step is to legalise same-sex marriages,” she says. “I would definitely like to get married. I want it to be a traditional mix of family and friends.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike