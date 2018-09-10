Home Cities Chennai

Masked men in Chennai tie up couple, decamp with 220-sov jewels

Published: 10th September 2018 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 05:28 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A gang of masked men barged into the house of a bank manager in Pallavaram and robbed 220 sovereigns of ornaments worth nearly `45 lakh on Sunday evening after tying up the inmates at knife-point.

Police said that the incident happened at the house of Senthamizh Yogeswaran, manager of Repco Bank located in Perumal Nagar, around 5.30 pm on Sunday.

Three men entered the house and threatened the bank manager and his wife at knife-point before taking them to the bedroom. Inside the bedroom the victims were asked to bundle all ornaments in a piece of cloth. The couple did as told by the gang.

Later, they were tied up by the gang and their mobile phones taken away before they fled
It took nearly 30 minutes for Senthamizh to wriggle himself out of the rope and he helped his wife out of the rope as well.  When they came out, they noticed the servant also tied up.

They lodged a complaint with the police and investigations are on.

