Walls in RA Puram have a message

Walls along the end of 1st Main Road were subjected to open-defecation and used for dumping garbage.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : To give publicly abused walls a colourful makeover, ‘Karam Karpom’, a NGO which has painted around 15 walls under their Save Public Spaces project, spruced up the walls in RA Puram 1st Main Road on Sunday.

Walls along the end of 1st Main Road were subjected to open-defecation and used for dumping garbage. Around 15 volunteers and 10 residents took up this initiative with the help of RA Puram Residents Association. “This particular spot used to be an eyesore for residents and passersby.

Though there is a bin nearby, people used to dump garbage here. Men used to urinate on these walls. After we painted these walls and gave them a clean look, people will not make them dirty,” said Shivkumar, founder of the NGO.

Previously, on September 2, the NGO painted the walls along Moore Street at Parry’s Corner in association with Rotary Club of Chennai and students from a nearby school. They have lined up two more projects for this month — one on the compound wall of RA Puram Corporation playground and the other at Vinayagam Street in Jeth Nagar. 

The NGO, which has 40 volunteers, has taken up similar initiatives in various parts of the city like Teynampet, Porur, Saidapet, Thousand Lights, Mylapore and Mandaveli over one year.
If you want walls to be painted at your locality, contact Uma at 9884032182.

