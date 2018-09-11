Home Cities Chennai

Civic body to get a mini amphibian for desilting

The amphibian that is already in operation was imported from Finland and is mainly used for removing water hyacinth.

Published: 11th September 2018 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The City Corporation is looking to add a mini amphibian and six desilting equipment to its fleet to help expedite clearing of floating vegetation like water hyacinth, after its existing machinery proved inadequate, said Corporation officials. The mini amphibian is to be procured at an estimated cost of `1.7 crore.

The amphibian that is already in operation was imported from Finland and is mainly used for removing water hyacinth. It has been put to work in the Buckingham canal, Captain Cotton canal and the Adyar river.   

The civic body already has three robotic excavators, procured at a cost of `4.5 crore each from Switzerland. These machines were procured in 2017 and were aimed to help the Corporation desilt narrow canals.

However, Corporation officials said, the new additions would come into operation only after “two or three months”. This means it may not be available in time for the monsoon this year.
The move to procure additional desilting machines comes after the CAG report in July this year pulled up the City Corporation for attributing the ban on manual scavenging to the slow desilting works carried out in storm water drains (SWDs)

The report had stated that SWDs were not cleaned in 163 of 614 streets with drains in Kodambakkam zone during 2013-2016. Similarly, cleaning was not done in any of the 898 streets in Perungudi zone during 2015-16, the report stated, observing that non cleaning of SWDs contributed to inundation of these areas.
Meanwhile, Corporation officials are mulling options to effectively use the water hyacinth cleared.

“The clearing and transportation of the water hyacinth is an expensive affair. We are considering options to put it into good use instead,” said a Corporation official.

Amphibians at work
The amphibian that is already in operation was imported from Finland and has been put to work in the Buckingham canal, Captain Cotton canal and the Adyar river.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival