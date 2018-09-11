Pay sewerage, water tax by September 30

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has requested consumers to pay their taxes and charges to metro water before September 30. The taxes and charges can be paid at the Metro Water head office, area offices or depot offices or online at their website- www.chennaimetrowater.tn.nic.in using credit or debit cards, a statement from the board said.

“Any belated payment to the Board will attract a surcharge of 1.25% per month. Assesses in ‘Added Areas’ are also liable to pay water and sewerage tax and charges. Water and sewerage tax is payable irrespective of any services availed by them,” the statement said.