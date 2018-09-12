Chennai cops crack bank chief’s house heist in 48 hours, arrest maid, her kin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after a family was gagged and robbed of 150 sovereigns, the police have arrested the family’s maid and her four relatives on Tuesday.

The police said the maid M Maharani, 51, planned the heist a month ago and as part of the plan, she brought four of her relatives and made them stay in a lodge in Chromepet two weeks ago.

Sensing that the two dogs the family was raising in the house would be a hindrance to their heist plan, she had poisoned the pets to death.

Around 5 pm on Sunday, the gang of masked men barged into the house and tied up P Yogeswaran, bank manager, and his wife Subhalakshmi in the hall and tied up Maharani inside the room.

Yogeswaran managed to remove the rope tied around his hands after 30 minutes of struggle and lodged a complaint with the Pallavaram police on Sunday.

“The men stole 150-sovereign jewellery and fled to Coimbatore where they sold some jewellery and took the money to Madurai. As the needle of suspicion pointed to Maharani, the police interrogated her and finally, she spilled the beans,” said a police officer.

Investigations revealed that Maharani started working at the house of Yogeswaran (55) two months ago to take care of his ill wife, Subhalakshmi (51).

Since she took good care of his wife, the couple trusted her. Yogeswaran’s only daughter was married and is staying in Chromepet. Maharani had an opportunity to notice the jewellery in the house and planned to rob it with the help of her relatives in Madurai.

A team of police rushed to Madurai and nabbed the suspects. The men were identified as P Arunkumar (30), D Suresh (26), R Selvam (28) and A Gowtham (21). The police recovered 135 sovereigns, three mobile phones and two knives. The Pallavaram police officials have arrested the relatives and remanded them in judicial custody.

Took good care of ill wife

Investigations revealed that Maharani started working at the house of Yogeswaran (55) two months ago to take care of his ill wife, Subhalakshmi (51). Since she took good care of his wife, the couple trusted her. Yogeswaran’s only daughter was married and is staying in Chromepet. Maharani had an opportunity to notice the jewellery in the house and planned to rob it with the help of her kin in Madurai