Home Cities Chennai

Chennai cops crack bank chief’s house heist in 48 hours, arrest maid, her kin

Two days after a family was gagged and robbed of 150 sovereigns, the police have arrested the family’s maid and her four relatives on Tuesday.

Published: 12th September 2018 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after a family was gagged and robbed of 150 sovereigns, the police have arrested the family’s maid and her four relatives on Tuesday.

The police said the maid M Maharani, 51, planned the heist a month ago and as part of the plan, she brought four of her relatives and made them stay in a lodge in Chromepet two weeks ago.

Sensing that the two dogs the family was raising in the house would be a hindrance to their heist plan, she had poisoned the pets to death.

Around 5 pm on Sunday, the gang of masked men barged into the house and tied up P Yogeswaran, bank manager, and his wife Subhalakshmi in the hall and tied up Maharani inside the room.  
Yogeswaran managed to remove the rope tied around his hands after 30 minutes of struggle and lodged a complaint with the Pallavaram police on Sunday.

“The men stole 150-sovereign jewellery and fled to Coimbatore where they sold some jewellery and took the money to Madurai. As the needle of suspicion pointed to Maharani, the police interrogated her and finally, she spilled the beans,” said a police officer.

Investigations revealed that Maharani started working at the house of Yogeswaran (55) two months ago to take care of his ill wife, Subhalakshmi (51).

Since she took good care of his wife, the couple trusted her. Yogeswaran’s only daughter was married and is staying in Chromepet. Maharani had an opportunity to notice the jewellery in the house and planned to rob it with the help of her relatives in Madurai.

A team of police rushed to Madurai and nabbed the suspects. The men were identified as P Arunkumar (30), D Suresh (26), R Selvam (28) and A Gowtham (21). The police recovered 135 sovereigns, three mobile phones and two knives. The Pallavaram police officials have arrested the relatives and remanded them in judicial custody.

Took good care of ill wife

Investigations revealed that Maharani started working at the house of Yogeswaran (55) two months ago to take care of his ill wife, Subhalakshmi (51). Since she took good care of his wife, the couple trusted her. Yogeswaran’s only daughter was married and is staying in Chromepet. Maharani had an opportunity to notice the jewellery in the house and planned to rob it with the help of her kin in Madurai

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
chennai police theft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival