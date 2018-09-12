Revathi stars in JBSE College win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : MRevathi’s fifer (5/9) helped JBSE College defeat Chellammal College by nine wickets in the MCL- Madras College League inter-collegiate women’s cricket tournament.Brief scores: SDNB Vaishnav College 103/6 in 16 ovs (J Sangeetha 32, TV Sandiya 30, K Priya 3/14) lost to SS Jain College 104/2 in 14.2 ovs (Manisha 38 n.o, Ezhil Anandhi 40 n.o); Chellammal College 38 in 12.1 ovs (M Revathi 5/9) lost to JBSE College 39/1 in 4.5 ovs.

Vetriselvan takes Ever Win to final

Riding on RT Vetriselvan’s 4 for 22 Ever Win Vidyasharm thrashed Sacred Heart MHSS (Shozhinganallur) by 63 runs in the semifinals of the Lion MS Ranganathan Memorial state level U-13 round-robin league cricket tournament played at Reddy MN Greens grounds.Brief scores: (semifinals): Ever Win Vidyashram 154 in 28.4 ovs (AP Sesha Gopalan 39, Elancharal 31, Livon 3/29) bt Sacred Heart MHSS, Sholinganallur 91 in 26.4 ovs (RT Vetriselvan 4/22); Chennai Public School (Thirumaizhisai) 131/4 in 25 ovs (S Hrithish 35, B Hemanath 31) bt Vellammal Vidyasharm 79 in 21.4 ovs (P Kishan 4/21).

Income Tax, Indian Bank prevail

Siva Balan’s agility helped Income Tax, Chennai defeat Indian Railways, Delhi 70-65 in the 54th PSG Trophy All-India basketball tournament in Coimbatore. The ace cager notched up 33 points to set up this spectacular win.

Results: Indian Bank 78 (A Surya 14 pts, Ginner Benny 14, Moses Deevananth 14) bt ICF 55 (C Seenivasan 12, C Praveen Kumar 11); Vijaya Bank 61 (BK Anil Kumar 19, M Harissh 16, A Aravind 8) bt Indian Army 52 (Karthick MC 18, Surinder Singh 13, Nalla Guru 10); Indian Air Force, Delhi 89 (Narendar Grewal 27, Joginder 21, Parveen Dawir 14) bt Kerala Customs (Robin 23, Sonu Jaison 13, Manoj 10); Income Tax, Chennai 70 (Siva Balan 33, Jeeva Nandham 15, Akilan 12) bt Indian Railways, Delhi 65 (Vijay 19, Ameeth Khan 19, Akash Deep 8).

Inter-school volleyball Championship

Dr Sivanthi Adithanar 68th State Championship for school boys and 23rd state championship for school girls will be held at Thangapazham Agriculture college, Vasudevanallur, Tirunelveli from September 29 to October 2. The championship is organised by Thangapazham Agriculture College and Tirunelveli District Volleyball Association.

The championship is open to all schools in Tamil Nadu. All the players participating in both the tournaments must be bonafide students and there is no age restriction. Sports Hostels will not be permitted to participate in the championship. Entries should be sent to general secretary, Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association, No.101/46 Gengu Reddy road, Egmore, Chennai 600008 with the relevant documents by September 18.