Stretch and lengthen your back

 From an upright standing posture take your arms over your head as you inhale.

Published: 12th September 2018 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 05:48 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Steps: 
●    From an upright standing posture take your arms over your head as you inhale.
●    Bend your knees as you exhale taking care to not extend your bent knees beyond the toes.
●    Next lower your upper arms to below the ears and extend your forearms, hands and fingers away from you. 
●    Push your tailbone back thus lengthening your torso. Hold for a few breathing cycles.
●    As you inhale, lengthen your arms while relaxing your stomach and as you exhale point your buttocks and tail bone back while pulling your abdomen towards the spine.

Benefits: The muscles in your back as well as your laterals get a nice stretch. Holding this pose strengthens the quadriceps (front of thigh) and glutes (buttocks).
Anshu Vyas Seetharaman is a yoga and fitness trainer at Sri Aurobindo Society, Bengaluru.

