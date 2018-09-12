Stretch and lengthen your back

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Steps:

● From an upright standing posture take your arms over your head as you inhale.

● Bend your knees as you exhale taking care to not extend your bent knees beyond the toes.

● Next lower your upper arms to below the ears and extend your forearms, hands and fingers away from you.

● Push your tailbone back thus lengthening your torso. Hold for a few breathing cycles.

● As you inhale, lengthen your arms while relaxing your stomach and as you exhale point your buttocks and tail bone back while pulling your abdomen towards the spine.

Benefits: The muscles in your back as well as your laterals get a nice stretch. Holding this pose strengthens the quadriceps (front of thigh) and glutes (buttocks).

Anshu Vyas Seetharaman is a yoga and fitness trainer at Sri Aurobindo Society, Bengaluru.