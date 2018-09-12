Home Cities Chennai

Two girls from MOP Vaishnav win the Stars & Stripes quiz

Published: 12th September 2018 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Paarvate Venugopal and Malavika Mahesh won the award

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A team from MOP Vaishnav College for Women won the Stars & Stripes Challenge quiz competition organised by the US Consulate General at the Women’s Christian College in Chennai on Tuesday. The winning team members were Paarvate Venugopal and Malavika Mahesh. 

Moulik D Berkana, Cultural Affairs Officer at the US Consulate General in Chennai, said, “I was impressed with how much the students knew about the United States. The US-India relationship has developed on the foundation of people-to-people ties and shared values. Students play an important role in shaping the future.”  

Around 35 colleges participated in the quiz competition. The quiz tested the students’ knowledge of the United States across fields of thought on education, science, culture, politics, US-India relations, and sports.Moulik D Berkana, and Lilian Jasper, principal of Women’s Christian College, presented the trophy to the winning team. 

