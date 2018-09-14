Home Cities Chennai

Bringing geriatric care home

Geriatric care is becoming an increasingly sought after service as the needs of geriatric patients differ from those of patients of other ages.

Published: 14th September 2018 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

The foundation gives the elderly disability certificates and provides families with death certificates

By Dia Rekhi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Geriatric care is becoming an increasingly sought after service as the needs of geriatric patients differ from those of patients of other ages. House call visits by doctors come as a godsend for senior citizen patients, saving them from the hassle of going to a clinic.

Tamil Nadu has the second highest percentage of senior citizens (above 60 years) in the country, standing right behind Kerala in the ranking. The state is greying at a rate of 2.2 per cent, according to a study by United Nations Population Fund that was released in 2017.

Tamil Nadu has 11.2 per cent of elderly population while Kerala has 12.3 per cent.
To provide the ageing population in the city with medical care catered to their needs is the Geriatric Housecall programme that aims to help the elderly (70 years and above), those with the restricted mobility (60 years and above) or to help them manage acute medical problems.

“I see about 10 patients a week at their residence,” said Dr PS Sivam, one of the doctors who is part of the initiative. “Most of them are aged between 80-100 years and are immobile. So, these house calls are very beneficial and cost effective for them, too.”

The programme was pioneered by the Senior Citizens Bureau when Dr VS Natarajan was the chairman in 2008. The programme is currently being run through the Dr VS Natarajan Geriatric Foundation and the initiative has helped around 8,000 patients since its inception, Dr Natarajan said.

“We started off with 30 doctors, but now we have close to 60 doctors,” said Dr Natarajan. “We have divided the doctors area wise and have provided their contact details so that patients can get in touch with the doctors directly or through the foundation. Initially, we did not have many doctors in north Chennai, but now we have about five doctors on call there.”

The Foundation offers a number of other services too. “Apart from medical services, we also provide life certificates to pensioners. These certificates are required as proof for them to receive their pension. We also give the elderly disability certificates and provides families with death certificates, which can become quite a tedious process for family members,” he explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity